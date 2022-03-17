HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,303.0 days.

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

