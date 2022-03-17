HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 1,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

