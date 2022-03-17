Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HILGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Hill International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.