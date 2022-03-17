Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Hill International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

