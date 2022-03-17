Hillman Co. Acquires New Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,235,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,847,000. LegalZoom.com makes up about 7.3% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillman Co. owned approximately 0.63% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

