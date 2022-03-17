Hillman Co. Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.9% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.