Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

