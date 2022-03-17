HOMIHELP Reaches One Day Volume of $24.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (HOMI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $369,163.48 and approximately $24.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

