Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

