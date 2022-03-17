Honest (HNST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Honest (HNST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $8,680.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

