Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $209.07. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

