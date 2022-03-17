Hord Reaches Market Cap of $3.51 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Hord has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $346,164.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

