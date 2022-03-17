Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading 160% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 160% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 14,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

