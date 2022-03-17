Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

HST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -628.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

