Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -628.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

