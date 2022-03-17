HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 19,529,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,639,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

