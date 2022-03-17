Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.90. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 66,145 shares.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.