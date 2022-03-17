HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.
About HUB24 (Get Rating)
