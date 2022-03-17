Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 25,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,399,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.