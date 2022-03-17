Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.19

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $33.85. Hudson Global shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 2,658 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.
Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.