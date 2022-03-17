Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.19

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $33.85. Hudson Global shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 2,658 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

