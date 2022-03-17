Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.74 ($70.04).

Shares of BOSS opened at €48.24 ($53.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.83.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

