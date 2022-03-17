Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). 106,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 198,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.32).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.40.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

