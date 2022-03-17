Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $40,918.10 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $40,918.10 or 1.00096520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $2.53 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.