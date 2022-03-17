Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
