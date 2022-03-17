Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

