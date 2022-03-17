Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1,719.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00376553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

