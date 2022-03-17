Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 340,427 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $932.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
