Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 340,427 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $932.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.