Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.07

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.07 and traded as high as C$32.90. Hydro One shares last traded at C$32.63, with a volume of 5,188,408 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

