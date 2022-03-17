Hyperion Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

