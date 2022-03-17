Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 million to $26.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

