I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0579 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $600.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00238021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00785832 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,463,461 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.