Ï„Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,444.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,444.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,540.42 or 0.11132619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

