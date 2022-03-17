IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,565 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

