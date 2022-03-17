IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.33. 5,660,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,667. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

