IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,732 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 29,891,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.