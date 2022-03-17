IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,494. The company has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.