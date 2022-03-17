IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 34,672,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

