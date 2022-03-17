IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,373,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

