IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

