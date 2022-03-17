IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $498.26. 3,497,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,480. The company has a market cap of $468.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.83 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

