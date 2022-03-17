IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $607.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,862. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

