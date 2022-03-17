IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.08. 4,378,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,374. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.