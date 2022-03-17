IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.92 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.59. 3,029,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.