IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.04. 4,292,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

