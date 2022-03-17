IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,118. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.