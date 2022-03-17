IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.