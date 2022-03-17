IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.23 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

MS stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,635,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

