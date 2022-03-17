IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

