IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $4,508,677 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

