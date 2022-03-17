IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.