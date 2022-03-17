IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.83 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $18.22 on Thursday, reaching $457.90. 2,487,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,656. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.78. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

