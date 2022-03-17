IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.55 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,679 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

